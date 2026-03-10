U.S. medical glove firm to invest $200M in Phl

“They have already found a local partner. The first phase will be a smaller investment. But we're already talking about a larger investment. Now, this is going to be to our advantage dahil magkakaroon tayo ng supply hindi lamang para sa mga healthcare workers, pati sa military, pati sa lahat ng mga nangangailangan,” Marcos Jr. told reporters.

He said that if the company prospers and further expands its glove manufacturing operations, the country could also export the products to other countries.

“So, they want to do it as quickly as possible. They said that once machines have already arrived in the country and finish establishing their buildings, within 48 hours, they'll start the process already,” he said.

“It will also allow us to produce essential medical supplies locally and open new opportunities in the growing global medical manufacturing industry,” the President further said.

The Chief Executive’s meeting with USMGC officials took place on the sidelines of his participation in a United Nations event, where he delivered a national statement at the Commission on the Status of Women.

The investment of the American company is expected to help strengthen local capacity for medical-grade supplies, with the government expressing support for industries that enhance health security and supply chain stability.

The Philippines is in a good position for the planned investment by USMGC, considering its young workforce and growing industrial base.