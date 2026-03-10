Torre: No special treatment for wife’s coding violations

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Nicolas Torre III insisted his family receives no preferential treatment after revealing that his wife was cited four times for violating the agency’s number coding scheme.
“Sa MMDA, walang special treatment pagdating sa traffic rules — kahit asawa ko, dumadaan sa parehong proseso," Torre said.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, 8 March, Torre shared four notices of violation issued to his wife for breaking the unified vehicle volume reduction program.
The violations, recorded under the agency’s no-contact apprehension system, occurred on Sept. 5, 2025, and Feb. 2, Feb. 13, and March 2, 2026.
Torre also addressed social media jokes about being tagged the “General Payor” of his wife’s fines.
"Mommy, next violation...impound na talaga," he said in his post.