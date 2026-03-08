SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
PBBM taps MMDA over new nationwide youth discipline program

Published on

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced Sunday that the government will soon launch a nationwide campaign to promote discipline and civic responsibility among young Filipinos.

In a video blog titled “Sagot sa Polisiya,” Marcos addressed a netizen’s suggestion for stronger programs to instill discipline in the youth, whom the commenter described as the future of the country.

The President agreed that discipline should be strengthened across all sectors of society and revealed that a specific initiative, coordinated with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), is ready for implementation.

“You can expect that we will launch a program in the coming weeks,” Marcos said in Filipino. “The MMDA Discipline Campaign is already ready to roll out.”

The initiative aims to encourage responsible behavior in local communities and foster a sense of civic duty.

2026 opens with connectivity, reforms

Marcos cited that public feedback from his online platforms has been instrumental in guiding government policy and program development.

The President’s previous video blog generated significant online engagement, drawing more than 70,000 reactions and nearly 12,000 comments.

He said such interactions help ensure that the administration remains responsive to the concerns of the public.

