PBBM taps MMDA over new nationwide youth discipline program

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced Sunday that the government will soon launch a nationwide campaign to promote discipline and civic responsibility among young Filipinos.

In a video blog titled “Sagot sa Polisiya,” Marcos addressed a netizen’s suggestion for stronger programs to instill discipline in the youth, whom the commenter described as the future of the country.

The President agreed that discipline should be strengthened across all sectors of society and revealed that a specific initiative, coordinated with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), is ready for implementation.

“You can expect that we will launch a program in the coming weeks,” Marcos said in Filipino. “The MMDA Discipline Campaign is already ready to roll out.”

The initiative aims to encourage responsible behavior in local communities and foster a sense of civic duty.