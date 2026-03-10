Sunny days and crispy chicken: Sesame Street meets Max’s

I grew up with Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Ernie and Bert. For many Filipinos — from boomers to Gen X to today’s millennial parents — the cheerful residents of Sesame Stree twere among the earliest teachers we ever had. They taught us the alphabet, numbers, kindness, and occasionally how to share cookies (though Cookie Monster admittedly struggled with that last one).
Meanwhile, Filipinos have their own beloved institution in Max's Restaurant, which began in Quezon City in 1945 and became famous for its signature fried chicken and family-style dining.
Put the two together, and you get a collaboration that feels oddly perfect — a nostalgic meeting of two brands that have been part of family life for decades.
That’s exactly the idea behind Max’s Restaurant’s latest offering: a Sesame Street–themed party that brings the colorful characters of the iconic children’s show into one of the country’s most beloved dining institutions. Designed for families, celebrations and even the young at heart, the themed party blends the cheerful world of Elmo, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, and Count von Count, with the familiar comfort of Max’s signature dishes.
And according to Max’s senior brand manager Justin Mathay, the idea felt almost too obvious.
“Because actually when we were talking to the people behind Sesame Street, it was really more on… we honestly didn't understand why we didn't do this sooner,” Mathay said in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.
“Because it's very much aligned. And honestly, every time we talk about our market now, of course we do have our loyalists. It's really more in the age group of 50 and above. But then we're really starting to notice a lot of young kids entering Max’s now.”
For Mathay, the partnership reflects something deeper than a themed party — it’s about generations meeting at the same table.
“Given that it's really like passing of the torch from generation to generation, this is another brand that pretty much stood the test of time that is also multi-generational,” he explained.
“So that's really why we consider them to be one of our first partners for functions and events. Because they're also very family-centric. We're family-centric. And we feel that it's a bit timeless, the partnership with Sesame Street. It's something that's never really gonna grow old.”
That sense of nostalgia was a big part of the idea.
“I think that's really one of the main reasons why we partnered with Sesame Street in the first place,” Mathay said.
“I mean, aside from both brands being very relatively family-centric, family values, I think it's really that sense of nostalgia that they wanted to inject within the new families now. Because if you notice, a lot of the people who eat at Max now are the kids who grew up in Max.”
“And now they're introducing Max to their kids now also. So I think it's really them kind of like passing the torch, making that sense of nostalgia with both brands. Because Sesame Street and Max's have been part of their lives ever since before.”
And while the event might look like a kiddie party, Mathay insists it’s actually for everyone.
“I'll be honest — none,” he said when asked about the target age range. “Because the way we want to communicate this is it's not a kiddie party, it's not a birthday party. It's overall kids and kids at heart.”
“So even if 10 adults want to come and have a Sesame Street party, that's totally welcome. Because even when I was watching the adults play games, they were having even more fun than the kids. Why hinder that with an age group? I think it's really just come as you are.”
The events themselves reflect how Filipinos celebrate milestones — whether it’s birthdays, grad parties, or even weddings. Still, the biggest draw remains the unusual pairing of childhood nostalgia and Filipino comfort food.
“I think the most unique experience is really just the combination of having Max’s with Sesame Street,” he said. “Because it's not common for Max’s to have a licensed themed party. This is actually one of the first that we do. We couldn't think of another better partner in terms of the overall messaging and values better than Sesame Street.”
After all, as Mathay puts it, the partnership simply brings together “the best of both worlds.”
“The characters of Sesame Street with the heritage of our food,” he said. “And for young families now, it really feels like hitting two birds with one stone.”
Because whether it’s Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, or a plate of Max’s fried chicken, some things from childhood just keep bringing us back to the table.