Sunny days and crispy chicken: Sesame Street meets Max’s

That sense of nostalgia was a big part of the idea.

“I think that's really one of the main reasons why we partnered with Sesame Street in the first place,” Mathay said.

“I mean, aside from both brands being very relatively family-centric, family values, I think it's really that sense of nostalgia that they wanted to inject within the new families now. Because if you notice, a lot of the people who eat at Max now are the kids who grew up in Max.”

“And now they're introducing Max to their kids now also. So I think it's really them kind of like passing the torch, making that sense of nostalgia with both brands. Because Sesame Street and Max's have been part of their lives ever since before.”

And while the event might look like a kiddie party, Mathay insists it’s actually for everyone.

“I'll be honest — none,” he said when asked about the target age range. “Because the way we want to communicate this is it's not a kiddie party, it's not a birthday party. It's overall kids and kids at heart.”

“So even if 10 adults want to come and have a Sesame Street party, that's totally welcome. Because even when I was watching the adults play games, they were having even more fun than the kids. Why hinder that with an age group? I think it's really just come as you are.”

The events themselves reflect how Filipinos celebrate milestones — whether it’s birthdays, grad parties, or even weddings. Still, the biggest draw remains the unusual pairing of childhood nostalgia and Filipino comfort food.