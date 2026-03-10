STRONG CONNECTION: PLDT destroys Galeries Tower, wrests solo lead

With just two games left before the end of the first round, PLDT boosted its chances of ending up in the top four for a chance to vie for one of the first two semifinals seats up for grabs in the qualifying phase.

Savi Davison once again flexed her scoring prowess with a game-high 21 points she collected from 18 attacks, two aces and a kill block for the High Speed Hitters, who took the win in just an hour and 21 minutes following a hard-fought five-setter escape over Farm Fresh last week.

Mika Reyes added 10 markers, four coming from kill blocks, while Alleiah Malaluan and Majoy Baron added nine and seven points, respectively, for PLDT.

“Before the game, our reminders were to respect to Galeries especially this conference. They have a very capable lineup. We’ve seen how they pulled off upsets over other teams,” High Speed Hitters head coach Rald Ricafort said.

The Highrisers proved to be a tough one, especially in the third set, carrying over the momentum of their last-ditch fightback in the closing stretch of the second frame.

Galeries Tower raced to a four-point lead to start the third frame before PLDT answered with a 6-1 run to snatch the advantage.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair in the plays before the High Speed Hitters built a 21-16 advantage following a kill block by Reyes on Erika Raagas.

A 1-2 play by Fajardo followed by a Malaluan kill, a miscue by the Highrisers, and a Kim Kianna Dy block-buster iced the match.

“It was a game of discipline. We didn’t need to play extra special but just stuck to our system. We’re happy with the runs we made when they were on top,” Ricafort said.

No Galeries Tower player reached double-figure scoring with rookie Jean Asis posting nine points.

Gayle Pascual had eight points while Erika Deloria and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas finished with seven markers each for the Highrisers, who absorbed a third straight defeat for a 2-5 slate in ninth spot.

Galeries Tower gave PLDT some anxious moments in the second set after trimming its five-point deficit to 24-22, saving three set points.

Davison halted the Highrisers’ rush with a crosscourt kill for a 2-0 High Speed Hitters match lead.