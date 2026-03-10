Solaire employees celebrate Filipino culture through art

Participants created artworks inspired by familiar scenes from everyday Filipino life. Among the themes featured were traditional jeepneys, the dessert halo-halo, saranggola or kites, the sorbetero ice cream vendor, and childhood games such as piko and sipa.

Organizers said the artworks captured both nostalgia and personal interpretation, reflecting shared cultural experiences while showcasing the creativity of the employees behind the pieces.

Winning artworks were later reproduced on canvas tote bags, transforming the designs into functional items that carry Filipino cultural imagery beyond the exhibit.