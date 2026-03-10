Solaire employees celebrate Filipino culture through art

Employees of Solaire Resort Entertainment City showcased their artistic talents in a workplace art competition titled “Paint & Beyond: A Filipino Palette,” celebrating Filipino culture and creativity.
The initiative allowed Solaire team members to step away from their daily duties and explore artistic expression, highlighting the resort’s efforts to promote work-life balance and employee well-being.
Participants created artworks inspired by familiar scenes from everyday Filipino life. Among the themes featured were traditional jeepneys, the dessert halo-halo, saranggola or kites, the sorbetero ice cream vendor, and childhood games such as piko and sipa.
Organizers said the artworks captured both nostalgia and personal interpretation, reflecting shared cultural experiences while showcasing the creativity of the employees behind the pieces.
Winning artworks were later reproduced on canvas tote bags, transforming the designs into functional items that carry Filipino cultural imagery beyond the exhibit.
Solaire said the initiative forms part of its broader effort to encourage creativity and strengthen community among its workforce.
Through programs like “Paint & Beyond,” the resort aims to support employee passions while celebrating Filipino heritage that resonates with both team members and guests.