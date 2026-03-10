Security Bank taps VeritasPay for MSME POS

VeritasPay’s POS platform includes a merchant dashboard that provides real-time transaction monitoring and simplifies payment reconciliation, helping business owners track collections and manage cash flow.

The initiative is part of Security Bank’s Beyond Banking Partnership program under its Business Banking Segment, which aims to support MSMEs through partnerships and operational solutions beyond traditional lending.

“MSMEs need simple and reliable ways to accept digital payments as customer behavior continues to evolve,” said John David Yap, Security Bank executive vice president and Business Banking Segment head. “Through our partnership with VeritasPay, we are helping our clients adopt modern payment solutions that allow them to serve customers better and operate more efficiently.”

VeritasPay president and chief executive officer Christopher Payne said the partnership combines the company’s payment technology with Security Bank’s MSME network to support more Filipino businesses.

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we officially formalize our partnership with Security Bank, built on hard work and a shared vision. We are honored to empower their merchants with seamless credit, debit, and QR payment solutions through our innovative POS technology. Together, we believe merchants deserve not only advanced solutions, but exceptional service that truly supports their growth. This is the beginning of a strong, long-term collaboration that will create meaningful impact and lasting value,” Payne said.

Security Bank said the partnership reflects its continuing efforts to support entrepreneurs with tools that improve daily business operations.

“Beyond financing, businesses today need tools that help them manage everyday operations,” said Lex Cimagala, Security Bank first vice president and customer value proposition head. “By connecting our clients to VeritasPay’s POS solutions, we’re helping them streamline collections, improve cash flow visibility, and operate more efficiently.”