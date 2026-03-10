QC adopts 4-day onsite work week, WFH Mondays

The Quezon City government will adopt a work-from-home arrangement every Monday for non-frontline employees as part of efforts to reduce energy consumption and comply with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Under the policy, administrative and clerical personnel in non-frontline offices will observe a four-day onsite work week, while continuing their duties remotely every Monday.
City officials assured residents that essential and frontline services will remain fully operational from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Following consultations with city departments, operations of vital offices—including those handling health services, law enforcement, social services, and business and tax assessment and collection—will continue without disruption.
Internal meetings will be conducted virtually, while onsite seminars and training sessions will be temporarily postponed until further notice.
“We understand that the city government’s services should never be impeded. Even with the implementation of a one-day work-from-home arrangement for administrative and clerical employees, our programs and services will remain fully available to our residents,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.
Belmonte also encouraged residents to maximize the city government’s digital services.
“It is also high time for the public to fully utilize the digital services we have put in place to make government transactions faster, easier, and more accessible,” she added.
Residents may access services such as scholarship applications, financial assistance and permit processing through the city’s QC E-Services portal, which operates 24 hours a day.
The city’s Human Resource and Management Department will implement monitoring measures to ensure employees under the work-from-home arrangement continue to perform their duties and maintain productivity.