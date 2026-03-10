QC adopts 4-day onsite work week, WFH Mondays

City officials assured residents that essential and frontline services will remain fully operational from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Following consultations with city departments, operations of vital offices—including those handling health services, law enforcement, social services, and business and tax assessment and collection—will continue without disruption.

Internal meetings will be conducted virtually, while onsite seminars and training sessions will be temporarily postponed until further notice.

“We understand that the city government’s services should never be impeded. Even with the implementation of a one-day work-from-home arrangement for administrative and clerical employees, our programs and services will remain fully available to our residents,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.