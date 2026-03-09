Makati City Hall adopts 4-day onsite workweek; extends work hours

In line with the national government’s directive on energy conservation and flexible work arrangements, the City Government of Makati will temporarily implement a four-day onsite workweek at City Hall, with extended service hours from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Monday to Thursday, starting 16 March.

The adjustment follows Memorandum Circular No. 114 issued by the Office of the President, which directs government agencies to adopt energy conservation measures, including a four-day onsite work arrangement.