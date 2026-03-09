Makati City Hall adopts 4-day onsite workweek; extends work hours

In line with the national government’s directive on energy conservation and flexible work arrangements, the City Government of Makati will temporarily implement a four-day onsite workweek at City Hall, with extended service hours from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Monday to Thursday, starting 16 March.
The adjustment follows Memorandum Circular No. 114 issued by the Office of the President, which directs government agencies to adopt energy conservation measures, including a four-day onsite work arrangement.
Makati Mayor Nancy Binay said the city government fully supports the national government’s efforts to promote energy efficiency while maintaining accessible and reliable services for Makati residents and stakeholders.
“We support the national government’s initiative to promote energy conservation across government offices. At the same time, we want to make sure that vital services remain accessible to our constituents,” Mayor Binay said.
City officials assured the public that essential services will continue, and residents are encouraged to monitor My Makati on Facebook for updates on specific office schedules.
“With extended service hours from Monday to Thursday, Makati residents, workers, and business owners can continue to conveniently access city services while we implement these energy-saving measures,” Mayor Binay added.
City officials encouraged residents and clients to plan their visits accordingly and take advantage of the extended service hours at City Hall during the four-day onsite workweek.