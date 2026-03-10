Pickleball makes Cebu return

Action begins with the Novice division before the tournament intensifies with matches in the Low Intermediate, High Intermediate and Open categories over the next three days.

The event culminates with the centerpiece Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament on 14 and15 March, where the region’s most promising junior players will battle for a coveted ticket to the Asian stage.

While the U19 division takes the spotlight, the adult categories promise intense rivalries in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles — further proof of the sport’s rapidly expanding reach across all age groups.

More than just another stop on the expanding pickleball calendar, the Cebu leg holds special symbolic value. It was in Cebu where pickleball was first introduced to the Philippines during a clinic in 2016.

After 10 years, the sport has flourished across the country, now counting more than 320 registered clubs and a fast-growing grassroots community.