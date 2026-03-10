Pickleball makes Cebu return

Pickleball returns to its Philippine roots starting today as the Kosmas Pickle Fest 2026 fires off at the Net and Paddle courts in Cebu City, gathering a banner field of young standouts and seasoned competitors in a five-day celebration of one of the country’s fastest-growing sports.
Organized by Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corp. and Sunrise Events Inc., the tournament serves as both a competitive battleground and a development platform aimed at discovering and nurturing the next generation of Filipino pickleball talents.
Action begins with the Novice division before the tournament intensifies with matches in the Low Intermediate, High Intermediate and Open categories over the next three days.
The event culminates with the centerpiece Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament on 14 and15 March, where the region’s most promising junior players will battle for a coveted ticket to the Asian stage.
While the U19 division takes the spotlight, the adult categories promise intense rivalries in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles — further proof of the sport’s rapidly expanding reach across all age groups.
More than just another stop on the expanding pickleball calendar, the Cebu leg holds special symbolic value. It was in Cebu where pickleball was first introduced to the Philippines during a clinic in 2016.
After 10 years, the sport has flourished across the country, now counting more than 320 registered clubs and a fast-growing grassroots community.