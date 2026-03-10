NoCot most wanted terrorist sub leader neutralized

The operation, conducted around 1:45 p.m. last 8 March, involved the Philippine Army’s 601st and 602nd Infantry Brigades alongside multiple units of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

No government casualties were reported.

The suspect faced several warrants for multiple attempted murder, destructive arson, and violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. Authorities said no bail had been recommended for his cases.

Following the shootout, government forces recovered an M653 rifle with a defaced serial number, two magazines and 20 rounds of ammunition.

A second individual, believed to be the suspect’s brother, reportedly fled the scene on horseback after being wounded.

“This operation sends a clear message that lawless elements cannot evade justice,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

“Our personnel acted with courage and professionalism to protect the public from a dangerous threat,” he added.

Nartatez also stressed that the mission aligns with the administration’s focus on high-risk operations designed to neutralize threats while minimizing public risk.

“The peace and safety of our fellow citizens are our priority in every operation,” Nartatez said. “We will not stop fighting crime and terrorism.”