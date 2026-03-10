Rep. Villanueva files bill banning social media access for minors under 16

Villanueva said these global initiatives highlight the need for governments to take a stronger role in ensuring safe digital spaces for young people.

Under HB 8262, social media platforms, not minors or their parents, would bear primary responsibility for preventing underage access. The bill mandates platforms to deploy robust age-assurance technologies, promptly remove accounts reasonably suspected to belong to minors, and submit periodic transparency reports detailing their compliance actions.

Villanueva underscored the urgency of the measure, citing mounting risks posed by algorithm-driven addiction, exposure to violent or sexual content, and online exploitation.

“Protecting minors from unfiltered and harmful social media exposure is a moral and national responsibility. The unchecked impact of social media on young people — seen in addiction, exposure to sexual and violent content, exploitation, and identity confusion — poses long-term dangers not only to individual well-being but also to social cohesion and civic life,” he said.

The bill also recognizes the complementary roles of parents, schools, and digital platforms, emphasizing that safeguards must be carefully designed to avoid unintended consequences.

“This measure avoids simplistic or punitive approaches. Overly strict restrictions may drive minors into less regulated online spaces. HB 8262 must be understood as part of a broader protective framework — one that includes digital literacy, school engagement, and parental guidance — to ensure we do not increase vulnerability while attempting to promote safety,” Villanueva added.