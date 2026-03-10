Messenger logs off

Users who want to send or receive messages on a computer will need to log in to Facebook and access chats through the platform’s built-in messaging interface. On smartphones, messaging will continue through the Messenger mobile application.

The change applies only to the web platform. The Messenger mobile app will remain available.

The decision follows Meta’s earlier move to discontinue Messenger’s standalone desktop applications for Windows and Mac. In late 2025, the company shut down those apps and redirected users to continue messaging through the Facebook website.