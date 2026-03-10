Lawyer: Trillanes may be behind Madriaga

Madriaga had submitted the affidavit to the Office of the Ombudsman, in which he claimed to have delivered large sums of money to several individuals allegedly on Duterte’s instructions.

Duterte has denied this and recently filed a perjury complaint against Madriaga before prosecutors in Taguig City, accusing him of falsely portraying himself as her “bagman” who supposedly handled drug money during the 2022 election campaign.

Panelo said the contents of Madriaga’s sworn statement closely hewed to allegations that Trillanes had repeatedly raised against Duterte and her family.

“It’s obvious who’s behind this. Kasi (because) the Madriaga affidavit contains a compilation of former senator Trillanes’s greatest hits against the Dutertes,” said Panelo in a television interview on Tuesday.