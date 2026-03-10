Lady Spikers risk undefeated record

For the Lady Spikers winning over the Lady Falcons will extend their winning streak to six straight and at the same time build momentum heading into to the much-anticipated finals rematch against three-peat-seeking National University (NU) on Sunday at the end of the first phase of the elimination round.

La Salle won its if first three games via sweep, surrendered a set to archrival Ateneo de Manila University in a four-game victory before cruising past University of the East, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19, last Saturday.

Despite the Lady Spikers’ domination, assistant coach Noel Orcullo remains concerned with his wards’ tendency to put their guard down, especially when they know they have the advantage over their rivals.

“It’s still a long season, the first round isn’t even finished yet. We have to go back to basics. The past two games, we relaxed a bit,” Orcullo said.

Still, La Salle is the favored side in the showdown of teams parading members of Alas Pilipinas.

Former Most Valuable Player Angel Canino and fellow veteran Amie Provido lead the way for the Lady Spikers.

A healthy skipper Shavana Laput is expected to get her scoring rhythm back since her return from a two-game absence due to an illness. Laput, the league’s leading attacker, scored eight in her comeback last match.

But Adamson, which carries a 3-2 slate tied with University of the Philippines (UP), is no easy opponent with Alas star Shaina Nitura and prolific scorer foreign student athlete Frances Mordi heading the Lady Falcons’ charge.

“Adamson won’t just roll down and die. They’re a very strong team. You’ll see their fighting spirit. They’ve added players that are willing to contribute. Even their veteran players are ready to contribute like (Frances) Mordi,” Canino said.

“Mordi has improved a lot from last year and there are other players in their team that we have to be wary of. And Shaina is Shaina. But we’re La Salle as a team. We can rely on everyone,” she added.

Aside from Nitura and Mordi, rookie Joy Aseo has also shown brilliance for the Lady Falcons.