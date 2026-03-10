Ivatans honor sea in Mataw fishing season



BFAR helped the community by providing motorized boats and fish-aggregating devices to support their fishing practices. Before the ceremony, Felix Fabre, president of the Diura Mataw Fishing Association, gathered members to prepare ritual items, including kabaya leaves, Palek wine, firewood, copper pieces, aqua-colored beads, and a pig for offering.

Ritual elder Florentino “Ernie” Galana led the rites, a role passed down through generations. The ceremony began before sunrise with cleansing and burning of the offerings. Uncle Ernie then delivered a ritual speech and examined the pig’s liver and bile, interpreting the season ahead as neither scarce nor overly bountiful.

During the Mataw season, which runs from 1 March to 15 May, only registered Mataw fishers are allowed in the designated waters, and all catches are for personal consumption, in accordance with indigenous tradition. Selling the harvest is seen as disrespectful to the spiritual guardians of the sea.

The celebration ended with a communal feast, reinforcing the community’s bond and gratitude. Similar Kapayvanuvanua ceremonies were held by fisherfolk groups in Valugan and Manichit-Maratay on 8 March, according to Ritchie Rivera, provincial fishery officer of Batanes.