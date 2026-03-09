Filipinas keep Asian Cup chances alive

“The girls fought really hard today, especially after the last couple of days of recovery and with the travel still in their legs since Perth,” Torcaso said.

“I’m extremely proud of every one of them. I hope everyone back home in the Philippines is proud of our girls as well because they fought so hard for the country tonight.”

After a close 0-1 loss to Australia last week and a 0-3 defeat to South Korea, the Filipinas finally broke through after goals from Sara Eggesvik and Chandler McDaniel in the 29th and 82nd minutes, respectively, against the Iranians.

The Filipinas now wait for the result of the other matches in Groups B and C.

Should the match between Uzbekistan and Bangladesh in Group B, which is happening at press time, ends in a draw or a victory by less than four goals, the Philippines advances to the quarterfinal.

But the knockout stages will be a tough road for the Filipinas, who resume the hunt for a berth in the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Only the semifinalists and the play-in winners will earn World Cup slots.