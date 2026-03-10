Fake dentist arrested again in Baguio

The operation was carried out by members of the Mountain Province Provincial Cyber Response Team.

Law enforcers confiscated several dental tools and materials during the arrest, including brackets, pliers, rubber bands, mixers and cement liquid.

Police records showed that the suspect had previously been arrested on 18 May 2025 for the same offense. Authorities have not clarified how he was able to secure his release and allegedly resume the illegal practice.

The suspect will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9484, or the Philippine Dental Act of 2007, for practicing dentistry without a professional license.

He will also face charges under Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit Cordillera.