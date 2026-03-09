Public warned vs ‘quack’ dentists

He cited a recent arrest in Batangas where a suspect was operating out of an apartment.

“When we conducted the operation, he had just finished with a patient,” Asueta said. “We are now monitoring where he was sourcing his dental appliances.”

The suspect, who was arrested 22 January, was discovered through “cyber patrolling” and tips from the Philippine Dental Association. Asueta said the individual had no dental background and learned the procedures through “do-it-yourself” videos on social media platforms.

The unlicensed services were offered for as low as P1,800.

“There are legal requirements to practice,” Asueta said. “You must display a certificate of registration and professional identification. Membership in the Philippine Dental Association should also be displayed.”

The suspect faces charges for violating the Philippine Dental Act of 2007.