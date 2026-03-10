Ex-top rookies lift Adamson, NU

Nitura, the Season 87 Rookie of the Year, delivered her most impactful performance in her sophomore campaign so far with the Lady Falcons, leading them to a stunning 27-25, 25-22, 25-12 triumph over University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Though not her highest-scoring game this season, Nitura did not need too many touches to unleash 22 points in the shock straight-sets win against UST, converting 19-of-41 spikes along with three blocks.

“We’ve been working on this. We really work hard every training and trust each other and stay patient with the system because we know that something good will happen,” said Nitura, who broke scoring records left and right in her rookie year.

Making the victory all the more impressive was how Adamson left UST in the dust in the third frame with a massive 20-6 start, proving they are ready to break into the Final Four with an upset of a preseason title favorite.