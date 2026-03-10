DHSUD: 6.5-million housing backlog a ‘misconception’

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Tuesday walked back its previous estimate of a 6.5-million housing backlog, telling a Senate panel the figure was a “misconception” and the actual backlog stands at 2.2 million.

The admission drew sharp criticism from Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement chair Senator Francis Escudero, who accused the agency of changing definitions to “make the books look good.”