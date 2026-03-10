SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
DHSUD: 6.5-million housing backlog a ‘misconception’

SENATOR Francis Escudero leads an organizational meeting for the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement in collaboration with Justice and Human Rights, Local Government, Public Works, Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development; Tourism, Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, Ways and Means and Finance on Tuesday.PHOTOGRAPH by Aram Lascano for DAILY TRIBUNE
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Tuesday walked back its previous estimate of a 6.5-million housing backlog, telling a Senate panel the figure was a “misconception” and the actual backlog stands at 2.2 million.

The admission drew sharp criticism from Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement chair Senator Francis Escudero, who accused the agency of changing definitions to “make the books look good.”

The 6.5-million figure had been the cornerstone of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino” (4PH) flagship program, which initially aimed to build one-million units per year to eliminate the deficit by 2028.

