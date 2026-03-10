6.5 million housing backlog only a 'misconception': DHSUD exec

From a 6.5 million housing backlog in 2022, the housing needs dropped to 2.2 million, but not because the gap was closed, but because the initial figures were only a “misconception”, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said Tuesday.

During the hearing of the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, panel chair Chiz Escudero pressed the DHSHUD on how it came up with the lesser figure, considering that the agency failed to meet its target to build one million units per year since 2022 to resolve the 6.5 million backlog in 2028, before President Marcos Jr. ends his term.