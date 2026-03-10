DepEd to recognize work and life skills for academic credits

The Department of Education (DepEd) is refining the implementation of the Lifelong Learning Development Framework to allow skills learned from work and life experiences to be credited in formal education.
According to officials, the updated framework seeks to connect education with employment opportunities and support continuous learning.
“Our biggest asset is our people…Our goal is to ensure that no Filipino is left behind in a rapidly changing world by making quality education a lifelong journey rather than a one-time event,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.
Through the updated system, individuals who were unable to finish traditional schooling may still pursue educational credentials by having their prior learning assessed and credited. The initiative also aims to improve the alignment between education and employment by recognizing practical skills developed in real-world settings.
The Lifelong Learning Development Framework Act, previously signed into law by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2025, institutionalized a national system that promotes continuous education in the Philippines.