DepEd to recognize work and life skills for academic credits

The Department of Education (DepEd) is refining the implementation of the Lifelong Learning Development Framework to allow skills learned from work and life experiences to be credited in formal education.

According to officials, the updated framework seeks to connect education with employment opportunities and support continuous learning.

“Our biggest asset is our people…Our goal is to ensure that no Filipino is left behind in a rapidly changing world by making quality education a lifelong journey rather than a one-time event,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.