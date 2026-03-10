DepEd deploys mental health crisis response

The Department of Education (DepEd) has mobilized its mental health crisis response following the death of a learner from a Taguig City public school.
In an official statement on Tuesday, 10 March, DepEd condoles the death of the student and emphasized the importance of supporting the affected school community.
“DepEd recognizes that this incident is a sensitive issue and underscores the importance of providing timely interventions for learners and teachers who may be experiencing mental health challenges," it said.
The agency added, “DepEd promptly mobilized its mental health crisis response mechanisms,” noting the need for timely interventions for learners and teachers who may be experiencing mental health challenges.
DepEd’s Executive Committee visited the school to assess the situation and ensure “immediate support was readily provided” to learners, teachers, and staff. The department is coordinating with its field office to determine what additional assistance may be extended.
Local authorities, including the office of Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, have also offered support to the family and the school.
The education agency said it will not release further details about the incident out of respect to the grieving family.
DepEd urged the public to respect the privacy of those affected while authorities continue to provide support to the school and the learner’s family.