DepEd deploys mental health crisis response

“DepEd recognizes that this incident is a sensitive issue and underscores the importance of providing timely interventions for learners and teachers who may be experiencing mental health challenges," it said.



DepEd’s Executive Committee visited the school to assess the situation and ensure “immediate support was readily provided” to learners, teachers, and staff. The department is coordinating with its field office to determine what additional assistance may be extended.



