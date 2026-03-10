Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: If your heart feels like a rented place they only come back to when they want, it is time to close the door.

Health: Avoid cold drinks in the morning and start the day with something warm.

Career: Organize your email and notifications; there may be an important message you likely missed.

Wealth: Stop unnecessary spending, do not gamble your savings.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Cleanse the entrance of your home to cut off the flow of new bad luck.