Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If your heart feels like a rented place they only come back to when they want, it is time to close the door.
Health: Avoid cold drinks in the morning and start the day with something warm.
Career: Organize your email and notifications; there may be an important message you likely missed.
Wealth: Stop unnecessary spending, do not gamble your savings.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Cleanse the entrance of your home to cut off the flow of new bad luck.
OX
Love: If they love you, there will be action. If there is none, do not expect them to change.
Health: Eat mung beans or lentils for strength and blood cleansing.
Career: Avoid office drama, do not get involved.
Wealth: Settle debts you have forgotten before they grow bigger.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Place a salt bowl in your working area.
TIGER
Love: Stop fake peace, it is better to have the sadness of truth than the happiness of illusion.
Health: Eat soup with ginger to warm the body.
Career: Update your profile or CV if you are seeking a new opportunity.
Wealth: Avoid saving without knowing where it is going; your savings must have direction.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Have your room cleansed to keep your goals active.
RABBIT
Love: Do not stop yourself from breaking free just because of the thought of “what a waste.”
Health: Drink lemon water to flush out toxins.
Career: Finish a small task you have long been avoiding.
Wealth: Stop the small, unnoticed expenses; they ruin your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet and light incense.
DRAGON
Love: Do not allow yourself to be loved only when they need something from you.
Health: Eat vegetables with broth to prevent colds.
Career: Good day to finalize proposals or contracts.
Wealth: Find a new way of saving, make it a game.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 4
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet and cleanse your altar area. Do not let spiritual dust cloud your insight.
SNAKE
Love: If they are the reason you lose confidence in yourself, they are also the ones you should leave.
Health: Eat eggs and vegetables, do not rely only on fried food.
Career: Reduce meetings and increase execution.
Wealth: Do not share your financial plans with anyone.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Pink
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Have your room cleansed to restore calm and self-love.
HORSE
Love: If you are the only one asking for time, you may be the only one.
Health: Eat vegetable soup for comfort.
Career: Organize files both online and physically.
Wealth: Reduce sending money or giving bonuses to others if you are in a tight spot.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse the entire hallway for smooth movement and continuous blessings.
GOAT
Love: If they cannot trust you, they also cannot stand by you.
Health: Eat steamed dishes.
Career: Someone needs mentoring, and you are the one they are looking for.
Wealth: Cut down on convenience store spending, plan your list.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.
MONKEY
Love: You do not need to be cute to be noticed; you need to be genuine.
Health: Drink hot tea every night.
Career: Someone will test your patience, control your temper.
Wealth: Sell old items for extra savings and less clutter.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet.
ROOSTER
Love: Do not go back to someone who left you when you needed them most.
Health: Eat a banana or apple before bed.
Career: It is time to focus on just one thing; multitasking will not help.
Wealth: Avoid financial commitments you have not thought through.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Clean your working area so your resources can keep up with the pace of your plans.
DOG
Love: If you are no longer happy, you do not need a reason to leave; the feeling is enough.
Health: Exercise for at least 10 minutes and simple stretching.
Career: A boss or client will approach you. Be prepared.
Wealth: Transfer your remaining bonus to your savings.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Keep your kitchen and main door clean for continuous good luck.
PIG
Love: Do not be afraid to lose them, be more afraid to lose yourself.
Health: Eat soup and eggs to strengthen the body.
Career: Finish a small task that could open a big door.
Wealth: Invest in safety items for Ghost Month.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet.