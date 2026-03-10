SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (11 March 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: If your heart feels like a rented place they only come back to when they want, it is time to close the door.

Health: Avoid cold drinks in the morning and start the day with something warm.

Career: Organize your email and notifications; there may be an important message you likely missed.

Wealth: Stop unnecessary spending, do not gamble your savings.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Cleanse the entrance of your home to cut off the flow of new bad luck.

OX

Love: If they love you, there will be action. If there is none, do not expect them to change.

Health: Eat mung beans or lentils for strength and blood cleansing.

Career: Avoid office drama, do not get involved.

Wealth: Settle debts you have forgotten before they grow bigger.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Place a salt bowl in your working area.

TIGER

Love: Stop fake peace, it is better to have the sadness of truth than the happiness of illusion.

Health: Eat soup with ginger to warm the body.

Career: Update your profile or CV if you are seeking a new opportunity.

Wealth: Avoid saving without knowing where it is going; your savings must have direction.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Have your room cleansed to keep your goals active.

RABBIT

Love: Do not stop yourself from breaking free just because of the thought of “what a waste.”

Health: Drink lemon water to flush out toxins.

Career: Finish a small task you have long been avoiding.

Wealth: Stop the small, unnoticed expenses; they ruin your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet and light incense.

DRAGON

Love: Do not allow yourself to be loved only when they need something from you.

Health: Eat vegetables with broth to prevent colds.

Career: Good day to finalize proposals or contracts.

Wealth: Find a new way of saving, make it a game.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 4

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet and cleanse your altar area. Do not let spiritual dust cloud your insight.

SNAKE

Love: If they are the reason you lose confidence in yourself, they are also the ones you should leave.

Health: Eat eggs and vegetables, do not rely only on fried food.

Career: Reduce meetings and increase execution.

Wealth: Do not share your financial plans with anyone.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Pink

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Have your room cleansed to restore calm and self-love.

HORSE

Love: If you are the only one asking for time, you may be the only one.

Health: Eat vegetable soup for comfort.

Career: Organize files both online and physically.

Wealth: Reduce sending money or giving bonuses to others if you are in a tight spot.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse the entire hallway for smooth movement and continuous blessings.

GOAT

Love: If they cannot trust you, they also cannot stand by you.

Health: Eat steamed dishes.

Career: Someone needs mentoring, and you are the one they are looking for.

Wealth: Cut down on convenience store spending, plan your list.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.

MONKEY

Love: You do not need to be cute to be noticed; you need to be genuine.

Health: Drink hot tea every night.

Career: Someone will test your patience, control your temper.

Wealth: Sell old items for extra savings and less clutter.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet.

ROOSTER

Love: Do not go back to someone who left you when you needed them most.

Health: Eat a banana or apple before bed.

Career: It is time to focus on just one thing; multitasking will not help.

Wealth: Avoid financial commitments you have not thought through.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Clean your working area so your resources can keep up with the pace of your plans.

DOG

Love: If you are no longer happy, you do not need a reason to leave; the feeling is enough.

Health: Exercise for at least 10 minutes and simple stretching.

Career: A boss or client will approach you. Be prepared.

Wealth: Transfer your remaining bonus to your savings.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Keep your kitchen and main door clean for continuous good luck.

PIG

Love: Do not be afraid to lose them, be more afraid to lose yourself.

Health: Eat soup and eggs to strengthen the body.

Career: Finish a small task that could open a big door.

Wealth: Invest in safety items for Ghost Month.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph