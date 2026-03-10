Cops in missing sabungeros case remain under CIDG custody

Police officers accused in the disappearance of several sabungeros remain under the custody of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) while a court decides on their transfer, an official said Tuesday.
CIDG-National Capital Region chief Col. John Guiagui said the policemen are currently staying at the CIDG custodial facility after filing a motion requesting to remain under PNP custody.
"Nasa custodial pa, kasi may motion sila na mag-stay dito, so it’s up to the court na mag-decide kung itatransfer sila sa Sta. Cruz, sa Lipa. So may pending kasi kaya hindi naman, it’s not that gusto namin sila manatili rito," Guiagui said.
Guiagui said the court partially granted the motion while the petition is being heard.
He added that the CIDG itself supports transferring the officers to another facility, noting that construction is ongoing at the current custodial area.
"Kasi right now kailangan nila umalis dito. Actually may position naman tayo diyan dahil may construction nga tayo diyan sa Custodial eh so kailangan nilang maialis dito," he said.
Families of the missing sabungeros earlier raised concerns over reports that the accused policemen were allowed to remain under PNP custody.
Meanwhile, Guiagui said authorities are continuing the search for businessman and fugitive Charlie “Atong” Ang in connection with the case.