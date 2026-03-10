SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Coco Martin takes on city hall in Batang Quiapo finale

Coco Martin as Mayor Tanggol in the finale chapter of Batang Quiapo
As the hit primetime action series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo approaches its highly anticipated finale, Coco Martin takes his character to an unexpected new level—stepping into the role of Mayor Tanggol of Manila.

The development marks a dramatic shift in the story’s final chapter, as Tanggol transitions from the gritty streets of Quiapo to the powerful halls of city leadership. The transformation reflects the character’s complex journey throughout the series, blending themes of redemption, justice, and responsibility.

Coco Martin prepares viewers for the final chapter of FPJs Batang Quiapo

Viewers have followed Tanggol’s evolution from an underdog navigating the harsh realities of urban life to a figure wielding influence in the city he once struggled to survive in. With the mayoral arc, the character now faces a new kind of challenge—governing and protecting the very community that shaped him.

The long-running action drama, produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, is scheduled to air its final episode on March 13, closing a chapter that has become one of the most talked-about series in recent Philippine television.

As the finale approaches, fans are eager to see how Mayor Tanggol’s story will conclude—and whether the man who rose from the streets can truly bring change to the city he now leads.

