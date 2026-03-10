China’s exports jump 22% in first two months

“Exports are likely to remain robust given the recent decline in US tariffs and strong demand for semiconductors,” said Zichun Huang of Capital Economics.

Shipments to the United States fell 11 percent to $67.24 billion in January-February, down from $75.56 billion a year earlier, as President Donald Trump continued his tariff campaign. That decline was offset by exports to the European Union, which rose 27.8 percent, and to ASEAN countries, up 29.2 percent.

The data come as Chinese leaders convene for their annual political meeting, which last week set the lowest economic growth target in decades amid a years-long slump in domestic spending.

“The strong export growth will likely reinforce the argument of trading partners concerned about China’s ballooning trade imbalance,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management.

Oil imports jumped 16 percent as tensions in the Middle East sent crude prices soaring and disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.