Cacdac apologizes to OFWs over Bahrain office incident

The viral video showed the MWO staff member allegedly telling OFWs that the office had no funds and that they could report the matter to whoever they wanted.

The OFWs had reportedly gone to the Philippine Embassy in Bahrain after learning that the Department of Migrant Workers was distributing financial assistance. However, those without prior appointments could not be accommodated due to security protocols in the host country.

Cacdac clarified that the government has funds available to assist OFWs.

"May pundo. Isa pa yan sa mga pagkakamali on so many levels, ang daming pagkakamali kahit saang anggulo," he said.

He explained that financial assistance was supposed to be distributed through digital payment channels. However, an unauthorized announcement about cash assistance led to a crowd gathering outside the office.

Authorities later dispersed the group as the situation developed into a public assembly.

"Yun ang dahilan pinagpaliban muna. Nagbigay na kasi ako ng instruction sa labor attaché na digital payment nalang. However itong pangyayari na ito sa video, ito yung parang aftermath nun, may sumubok na pumasok pero embes na pagsabihan ng mahinahon ganon pa ang mga salitang binitawan," Cacdac said.