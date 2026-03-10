BPI funds Aboitiz wind project with P6.1B

The project is seen as part of broader efforts to expand the Philippines’ renewable energy capacity and support the Department of Energy’s goal of increasing the share of cleaner power sources in the country’s energy mix.

“This project reflects the role we envision for BPI in accelerating the Philippines’ transition to a more sustainable energy landscape. Our collaboration with CEDI and the Aboitiz Group underscores our commitment to financing projects that deliver long-term environmental, social, and economic impact. We are proud to support initiatives for clean energy development,” said Louie Cruz, Institutional Banking Head at BPI.

Construction of the wind power facility began in 2025 and is expected to bring economic activity to nearby areas. Seven communities in the municipality of Libmanan are anticipated to benefit through job creation, infrastructure upgrades, and community development programs tied to the project.