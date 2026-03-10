BoC launches automated e-CP system

The system directly links the BoC and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to facilitate the secure transmission of data regarding imported motor vehicles, components and tax payments.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the upgrade demonstrates the agency’s commitment to modernization and inter-agency collaboration.

“By automating validation, eliminating redundant processes, and ensuring real-time data exchange with the LTO, we are making customs transactions faster, more secure, and more transparent,” Nepomuceno said.

The platform integrates with the bureau’s existing electronic-to-mobile system to automatically validate payment records and administrative documents. It also allows stakeholders to track the status of their applications in real time.

A key feature of the new system is a feedback mechanism with the LTO’s Land Transportation Management System. This creates a “closed-loop” integration that automatically updates records on registered license plates, addressing longstanding issues with manual reconciliation.