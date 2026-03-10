Another hazing suspect surrenders in Cavite student case

Another suspect linked to the hazing death of a freshman maritime student in General Trias, Cavite has surrendered to authorities, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old alumnus of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity turned himself in to the CIDG following advice from his lawyer, Jayve Grospe.

“Dahil unang-unang, bilang paggalang sa justice system natin at sa rule of law. Pangalawa, bilang pagtugon sa panawagan ni Secretary Remulla na sumuko,” Grospe said.

“Sabi ko sa kanya kung malinis naman ang kanyang konsensya, dapat lumabas siya at sumuko, makipag-tulungan sa kapulisan para malinis ‘yung pangalan niya,” he added.

Grospe said his client, a graduate of the school involved, was supposed to board a ship for work this March but went into hiding after authorities released the names of individuals allegedly linked to the hazing incident.

“Kasama siya doon sa pinangalanan kaya ‘yun din ‘yung nagtulak sa kanya para initially magtago. But after several days, doon niya napagtanto na walang magandang maitutulong kung magtatago siya,” he said.

“Nasira ‘yung buhay niya, pati na rin ‘yung ibang kabataang involved. But of course, nakikiramay din tayo doon sa sinapit nung biktima, lalong-lalong na sa mga magulang dahil walang sapat na paliwanag para maibsan ‘yung nararamdaman nila,” he added.

CIDG-National Capital Region chief Police Col. John Guiagui confirmed the suspect’s surrender, saying the individual is now under CIDG custody while the investigation continues.

“Nandito sa custody natin, ongoing lang ‘yung investigation namin and we will be turning it over doon sa nakakasakop ‘yung General Trias City Police Station,” Guiagui said.

Authorities said seven suspects have surrendered so far, while 11 others remain at large.

“We are exerting effort to reach out doon sa mga ibang pinangalanan at doon sa mga involved doon sa incident doon sa General Trias and we are expecting na meron pang darating sa ating opisina,” Guiagui said.

He added that once arrest warrants are issued, the CIDG will assist in locating the remaining suspects.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier gave the fraternity’s leadership a three-day deadline to surrender all those allegedly involved in the hazing incident.

Although the deadline was supposed to lapse Monday, Remulla said authorities are still expecting additional suspects to surrender.

“Still gathering information. They promised more to surrender tomorrow. We will wait,” Remulla said.