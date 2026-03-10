All hands on deck: Meralco braces for rising energy costs

Aparecho said the company is coordinating closely with power suppliers to keep generation charges at least cost while maintaining reliable service.

Likewise, it is optimizing its energy mix, managing exposure to the volatile Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, and securing lower-cost replacement power whenever needed.

These measures, he said, followed Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan’s directive to reassess the company’s fuel position and sourcing strategy.

As a power generator, Meralco said it is ready to support efforts to stabilize supply.

In terms of energy efficiency, Meralco said it supports the government’s push to use power more responsibly.