All hands on deck: Meralco braces for rising energy costs

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) is mobilizing all resources to protect customers from potential electricity price spikes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East that could disrupt global fuel markets.
“Amid these developments, we are implementing all necessary measures to shield our customers from possible supply disruptions and upward pressure on electricity prices,” Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said on Tuesday.
Aparecho said the company is coordinating closely with power suppliers to keep generation charges at least cost while maintaining reliable service.
Likewise, it is optimizing its energy mix, managing exposure to the volatile Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, and securing lower-cost replacement power whenever needed.
These measures, he said, followed Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan’s directive to reassess the company’s fuel position and sourcing strategy.
As a power generator, Meralco said it is ready to support efforts to stabilize supply.
In terms of energy efficiency, Meralco said it supports the government’s push to use power more responsibly.
Industrial and commercial customers are provided with guidance and technical support, while participation in the Interruptible Load Program is encouraged to help preserve supply during peak demand.
For households, the company is sharing practical energy-saving tips and fully implementing the Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program for low-income customers, including automatic registration for 4Ps beneficiaries.
“We remain fully committed to facing these uncertainties with care and foresight so Meralco can continue providing reliable power and supporting our customers through these challenging times,” Aparecho said.