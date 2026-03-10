AI meets assembly line

The new system, called RobotStudio HyperReality, is scheduled for release in the second half of 2026.

According to ABB, the technology could reduce engineering time, lower deployment costs by up to 40 percent and accelerate product launches by as much as 50 percent.

“Combining RobotStudio with the physically accurate simulation power of NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, we have closed technology’s long-standing ‘sim-to-real’ gap — a huge milestone to deploying physical AI with industrial-grade precision, for real-world customer applications,” said Marc Segura, president of ABB Robotics.

Training robots in virtual factories

The platform allows manufacturers to design, test and validate complete automation systems in a digital environment before installing physical robots.

Using Omniverse simulation, engineers can replicate production lines with realistic physics, lighting and materials, enabling robots to be trained using synthetic data generated in virtual environments.

More than 60,000 robotics engineers worldwide currently use ABB’s RobotStudio platform.

“The industrial sector needs high-fidelity simulation to bridge the gap between virtual training and real-world deployment of AI-driven robotics at scale,” said Deepu Talla, vice president of robotics and edge AI at NVIDIA.