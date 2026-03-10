A fateful comeback at EK

DAILY TRIBUNE got to ride the iconic Wheel of Fate together with other guests ahead of its reopening day.

The view was truly enchanting as it not only gives you a full sight of the park but also overlooks the city of Sta. Rosa, Laguna de Bay, and Mount Makiling. The best time to ride would be at sunset for a picturesque scene. Cast members are also trained to look out for the safety of their guests, and reminders such as never putting your hand out or standing while the ride is in operation are strictly enforced.

There’s more to EKsperience

Over the years, Enchanted Kingdom has been a regular destination for school field trips. With this in mind, the park has grown to offer more than just ride attractions. It has also evolved into creating opportunities to learn while having fun. Agila The Eksperience: Saribuhay was created in collaboration with the Department of Tourism. It is an edutainment 4D ride that takes guests on a journey to learn more about nature’s elements, the current situation of our planet, and how people can become better stewards of the Earth.

No camcording is allowed during the attraction, but guests are guided by Eldar the Wizard on a quest to find three elements hidden in beautiful locations across the Philippines. The experience feels like riding an Agila soaring through the Sierra Madre mountain ranges, the Paoay sand dunes, the underground river of Palawan, and the country’s vibrant marine ecosystems filled with diverse sea life. Rain droplets and swooshing winds accompany the motion seats, creating an immersive experience that truly feels like taking flight.

Inside Saribuhay Village is a hydroponics “Taniman,” where guests can tour a small greenhouse and learn about the stages of vegetable cultivation. Some of the produce grown there are even used in offerings served at the park’s restaurants.