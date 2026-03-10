A fateful comeback at EK

The peak of the incoming millennium gave the Philippines a lot of hope in 1995. We were no longer just spectators to what the West had on their side of the seas but were moving forward on full economic throttle. When October of the same year came, the country made history with the opening of Enchanted Kingdom, the first and still the only world class theme park in the country, founded by husband and wife Mario and Cynthia Mamon in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.
Since then, one of the most beloved rides from the time the gates first opened has been the Wheel of Fate. It is the park’s own rendition of the classic Ferris wheel that takes guests to greater heights, standing 130 feet in the open air with 36 gondolas. Last September 2025, the ride was temporarily closed for a maintenance upgrade. On 21 March 2026, it will make its grand comeback so visitors can once again relive the magic.
DAILY TRIBUNE got to ride the iconic Wheel of Fate together with other guests ahead of its reopening day.
The view was truly enchanting as it not only gives you a full sight of the park but also overlooks the city of Sta. Rosa, Laguna de Bay, and Mount Makiling. The best time to ride would be at sunset for a picturesque scene. Cast members are also trained to look out for the safety of their guests, and reminders such as never putting your hand out or standing while the ride is in operation are strictly enforced.
There’s more to EKsperience
Over the years, Enchanted Kingdom has been a regular destination for school field trips. With this in mind, the park has grown to offer more than just ride attractions. It has also evolved into creating opportunities to learn while having fun. Agila The Eksperience: Saribuhay was created in collaboration with the Department of Tourism. It is an edutainment 4D ride that takes guests on a journey to learn more about nature’s elements, the current situation of our planet, and how people can become better stewards of the Earth.
No camcording is allowed during the attraction, but guests are guided by Eldar the Wizard on a quest to find three elements hidden in beautiful locations across the Philippines. The experience feels like riding an Agila soaring through the Sierra Madre mountain ranges, the Paoay sand dunes, the underground river of Palawan, and the country’s vibrant marine ecosystems filled with diverse sea life. Rain droplets and swooshing winds accompany the motion seats, creating an immersive experience that truly feels like taking flight.
Inside Saribuhay Village is a hydroponics “Taniman,” where guests can tour a small greenhouse and learn about the stages of vegetable cultivation. Some of the produce grown there are even used in offerings served at the park’s restaurants.
Classic nostalgia and the magic that lives forever
Whether it is a toddler who has just learned how to walk, a parent accompanying a field trip, or couples on a date, Enchanted Kingdom offers seven themed zones to explore: Portabello, Midway Boardwalk, Jungle Outpost, Spaceport, Victoria Park, Boulderville, and Brooklyn Place. There are also mini carnival games scattered across the park where guests can try their luck at winning giant stuffed animal prizes. For those looking for something more thrilling, the park also features a newer ride called EKlipse where riders are continuously spun in the air at alternating speeds.
With all the challenges life has to offer, it is always nice to dedicate time to happiness. Memories filled with joy are often what we look back on when we seek strength to move forward. From childhood to later stages in life, those carefree moments remind us that living fully and sharing that legacy with others is what truly makes the magic last forever.