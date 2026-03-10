SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
38-year-old man nabbed for alleged possession of firearm in Parañaque

A 38-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of illegal firearms following the implementation of a search warrant at MCM Compound, Doña Soledad Extension, Barangay Don Bosco, Parañaque City on Monday afternoon.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Bilmar, a resident of Barangay Don Bosco, was taken into custody at approximately 3:36 p.m.

During the search, authorities seized one .22 caliber Smith & Wesson Magnum revolver loaded with five rounds of live ammunition from the suspect's possession and control.

A complaint for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act is being prepared for filing through inquest proceedings before the Parañaque City Prosecutor's Office.

