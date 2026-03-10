26 police K9s retire, open for adoption in Taguig

Police handlers and Explosive Detection Dogs (EDDs) of the Regional EOD Canine Unit-NCR conduct morning drills at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, on 10 March 2026. After years of service, twenty-six K9 heroes are officially set to retire from active duty and begin their well-earned "civilian dog lives." These retired K9 heroes are also open for adoption and seeking loving homes to enjoy their retirement.

