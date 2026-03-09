Zaldy Co’s 16 properties frozen in P215M flood control graft case

Following these allegations, the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division issued a writ of preliminary attachment covering 16 properties associated with the former lawmaker.

The order aims to preserve assets that may be used to reimburse the government should Co be convicted in connection with the controversial infrastructure project.

In a 13-page resolution dated 4 March but released Monday, the anti-graft court ruled that the charges filed against Co for violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act contain elements of fraud and “evident bad faith,” justifying the attachment of his assets while the case is pending.

The court said the measure was necessary to ensure the government can recover public funds if prosecutors succeed in proving that the state had been defrauded through the project.

Aside from the graft case being heard by the Fifth Division, Co is also facing a non-bailable malversation case before the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division and another graft case before its Seventh Division.

Co has since resigned from his post as representative of the Ako Bicol party-list.

Prosecutors maintain that the cases form part of a broader investigation into alleged anomalies surrounding the flood control project.