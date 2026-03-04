Lawmakers and Iloilo leaders condemn Suntay’s remarks on Anne Curtis

ILOILO CITY — Lawmakers and local officials have strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Quezon City 4th District Rep. Bong Suntay involving actress Anne Curtis, stressing that disrespect toward women has no place in public discourse — especially from elected officials.

2nd District of Iloilo Rep. Kathryn Joyce Gorriceta, Vice Chairperson of the House Committee on Women and Gender Equality in the 20th Congress, emphasized that any statement that diminishes or objectifies women must not be tolerated.

“Our laws are clear. The Safe Spaces Act or Republic Act No. 11313 underscores the State’s commitment to preventing gender-based sexual harassment in public spaces, workplaces, schools, and online platforms,” Gorriceta said. “Words, gestures, and actions that devalue women contribute to a culture of inequality.”

She stressed that public office demands accountability and discipline.

“When a woman is reduced to commentary that undermines her dignity, we don’t simply offend one individual — we reinforce a culture that tolerates sexism. Respect is not optional. Equality is not negotiable,” she added.

Local leaders join condemnation

In Iloilo, Vice Governor Nathalie Ann Debuque also denounced the remarks, saying such statements are inappropriate not only in Congress but in any setting.

“Respect should have no exceptions and must be extended to everyone — women, men, and members of the LGBT+ community,” Debuque said, adding that dismissing the incident would only normalize disrespect toward women.

Iloilo City Councilor Sheen Marie Mabilog likewise expressed discomfort over the comments.

“As a woman, it was painful to hear. It made me uncomfortable. We cannot tolerate this kind of action or statement from anyone,” she said. “What may be dismissed as ‘just imagination’ reflects a mindset that continues to objectify women.”

Mabilog pointed out that women have long fought for recognition and equality, emphasizing that “words matter, especially when they come from leaders.” She urged Suntay to stop justifying his actions and show genuine remorse.

Mayor Treñas: ‘Unacceptable, especially during Women’s Month’

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas also issued a strong statement condemning the remarks, particularly as the country observes International Women’s Month.

“As a woman and as mayor, I cannot stay silent. Such statements are unacceptable, uncalled for, and have no place in public discourse — most especially from a member of Congress,” Treñas said.

She underscored that public officials carry added responsibility when they speak.

“When a public official speaks, their words carry weight. Casual objectification, whether disguised as imagination or humor, erodes the culture of respect and equality that we are working hard to build,” she added.

Treñas called on Suntay to issue a sincere and unequivocal public apology, stressing that the issue goes beyond personal offense.

“This is not merely an appeal; it is a firm call to respect women at all times,” she said.

A broader call for accountability

Across statements, officials echoed a unified message: respect for women must be upheld in all spaces, especially by those in leadership.

As debates continue in Congress and beyond, leaders maintain that safeguarding women’s dignity is not only a legal obligation but a moral one — and that public office must always reflect the values of equality and accountability.