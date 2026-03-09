When Bongbong met Kris

All the world’s a stage

The very fictional encounter of Marcos and Aquino was in Bienvenido Noriega’s Bongbong at Kris; a satire staged in 1987 by Bulwagang Gantimpala (now Gantimpala Theater) at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino of the Sentrong Pangkultura ng Pilipinas. Directed by Tony Espejo (+), it clocked 50 performances, with Ricky Davao (+) who played the titular character Bongbong and Tricia Amper as Kris.

The play then earned praise for its exploration of the complexities of Filipino politics and society through the fictionalized interactions of prominent public figures. Written as a satire after the 1986 EDSA Revolution, the Espejo-directed production delved into the nuances of power, public perception, a titillating possibility of love brewing between two warring houses.

One of the most interesting facts about the play, it was set on a near future 1991 timeline. In 1987, the Marcoses were exiled in Hawaii. Noriega prophesied their comeback to Philippine shores. In October 1991, Bongbong was the first of the Marcoses to return.

Love, actually

The first documented encounter of Aquino and Marcos was in January 1995. At the time, the Marcos scion was a congressman and was a host of Actually, Yun Na, which aired Monday evenings, 7 to 8 p.m. on RPN 9. It was in January of that year when the interview happened.

The most memorable topics in the telecast was when Aquino openly asked about the Marcos family time in exile, which Bongbong answered that the experience made their family close and that they had more time with their children. Kris quipped that when she was a child, she viewed the Marcoses as villains. She even said during the conversation with Bongbong then that: “It was as if you had horns on your head.” She acknowledged and understood that her father Benigno was in jail because of Ferdinand Sr., Bongbong’s father.

Showing his fine gentleman side, when Kris asked Bongbong if he hated the Aquino, the Marcos scion shook his head and smiled: “That’s life, you cannot do anything, just get on with it.”