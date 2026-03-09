Vingroup, Vinhomes named among TIME’s Asia-Pacific best companies

Under the financial performance category, Vingroup recorded consolidated net revenue of VND 332.77 trillion (approximately P757 billion) in 2025, representing a 76-percent increase year-on-year, the highest in the group’s history. The company attributed the growth to the rollout of large-scale real estate projects across Vietnam as well as developments in its technology and industrial sectors.

Vinhomes reported consolidated net revenue of VND 154.102 trillion (approximately P351 billion) in 2025, with adjusted revenue reaching VND 183.923 trillion (approximately P419 billion). The company also posted consolidated profit after tax of VND 42.111 trillion (approximately P96 billion), marking year-on-year increases of 30 percent and 20 percent, respectively, compared to 2024.

TIME also cited the companies’ initiatives under Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

Vingroup has integrated ESG principles across its operations, including green industrial development and the expansion of its electric vehicle ecosystem centered on VinFast, as well as the development of large-scale urban projects under Vinhomes.

Among these projects is Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio, which aims to obtain international certifications such as BREEAM Communities and ISO 37122 while adopting an ESG++ urban model focused on environment, social responsibility, governance, regeneration and climate change adaptation.

In terms of employee satisfaction, Vingroup ranked 55th globally, while Vinhomes placed 335th, reflecting workplace programs that promote creativity, dedication and professional growth.

The recognition marks the third consecutive year that Vingroup and its subsidiaries have been featured in global rankings by TIME.

Previously, VinFast was named among TIME’s Most Influential Companies in 2024 and was also included in the Asia-Pacific’s Best Companies of 2025 list. In the same year, Vingroup became the first Vietnamese company to be recognized in the World’s Best Companies 2025 ranking.

TIME, headquartered in New York, is one of the world’s most established publications, with more than a century of history and global readership.