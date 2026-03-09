UE keeps perfect UAAP slate intact

University of the East (UE) maintained its unbeaten start while National University Nazareth School (NUNS) and Ateneo de Manila University bounced back in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 high school boys’ tennis team event on Sunday at the Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court.

The Junior Warriors rolled past PAREF-Southridge School, 3-0, for their third straight victory to stay atop the standings with a 3-0 record.

NU and Ateneo also scored 3-0 sweeps of University of Santo Tomas (UST) and De La Salle Zobel, respectively, tying for second place with identical 2-1 records.