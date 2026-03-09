UE keeps perfect UAAP slate intact

University of the East (UE) maintained its unbeaten start while National University Nazareth School (NUNS) and Ateneo de Manila University bounced back in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 high school boys’ tennis team event on Sunday at the Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court.
The Junior Warriors rolled past PAREF-Southridge School, 3-0, for their third straight victory to stay atop the standings with a 3-0 record.
NU and Ateneo also scored 3-0 sweeps of University of Santo Tomas (UST) and De La Salle Zobel, respectively, tying for second place with identical 2-1 records.
Al Tristan Licayan delivered the clinching point for UE, defeating Samuel Salazar, 6-2, 6-3, in second singles.
“We just remained focus in our respective matches in singles and doubles. If we win, great. We take it one match at a time until we emerge victorious,” UE coach Roel Licayan said.
The Junior Warriors had earlier taken control through Khean Nuñez, who overwhelmed Pio Feria with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout in first singles.
Jason Battad and Kobi Luzon later wrapped up the sweep, defeating Admirals Marco Montinola and Quentin Marty, 6-2, 6-2, in doubles.
Southridge remained winless in three outings.
Meanwhile, Jeremiah Labasano supplied the clinching point for NUNS, beating Nicolo Olalia in second singles, 6-0, 6-0.
Ariel Cabaral continued his dominant stretch with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over UST’s Rastan Baje in first singles. He later joined forces with Labasano to rout Baje and Olalia, 6-1, 6-1, in doubles.
UST dropped to 1-2, tying with DLSZ for fourth in the standings in the tournament, which is also supported by Wilson Philippines.
In the other matchup, Ateneo’s Miguel Lagac delivered the clinching victory, dispatching Jairo Flores, 6-0, 6-0, in second singles.
The Blue Eagles had taken the early lead when Marcus Dimalaluan battled back to outlast Raphael Wong, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, in first singles.
Lagac then joined Jaime Reyes in doubles to seal the sweep, downing Junior Green Tennisters Jason del Rosario and John Mateo de Ocampo, 6-2, 6-1.