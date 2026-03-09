Topacio unfazed by possible disbarment over 'sexist' remarks

Topacio also rejected claims that the video of the program had been taken down due to fears of legal repercussions.

“If the insinuation is that I am afraid, then I want to tell everyone that I am not, especially not of a lawyer who is considered a big joke in the legal community,” he said, in an apparent reference to lawyer Jesus Falcis.

The controversy began after Falcis posted on social media that an episode of Topacio’s radio show dated March 5 titled “Yes Yes Yo Topacio!” was no longer publicly accessible on YouTube after it had allegedly been set to private.

Falcis suggested that the move might have been prompted by concerns over possible disbarment proceedings or other cases that could be filed by women’s groups, including Gabriela Women’s Party, as well as by party-list lawmaker Sarah Elago.

The issue stemmed from comments made by Topacio during the radio program while defending Jesus Suntay.

He said the lawmaker’s analogy in a separate matter was “relevant” to the discussion.

During the broadcast, Topacio also made remarks about male sexual desire and acknowledged that he had previously expressed attraction toward Elago, who earlier served as a representative of Kabataan Party-list before running under Gabriela.

Despite the backlash, Topacio said he would continue addressing the issue on his television and radio programs.

“Let them do their worst, and so shall I,” he said.