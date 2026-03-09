Topacio defiant amid backlash over controversial radio remarks

“I stand by what I have said. I have never been a hypocrite,” Topacio said. “I mean what I say and I say what I mean.”

The lawyer also clarified that he does not own or manage the YouTube channel where the broadcast was originally posted. Social media users cited the video was set to “private” after drawing backlash online.

“The YouTube channel in question is not mine, and I have no control over it. I have no YouTube channel,” Topacio said, adding that his only social media presence is a sporadically used account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The issue gained traction after lawyer Jesus Falcis suggested the video was taken down to avoid legal repercussions from women’s rights groups, including the Gabriela Women’s Party. Falcis indicated that Topacio could face complaints from the group and former Representative Sarah Elago.

The controversy stems from remarks Topacio made while defending Jesus Suntay. During the broadcast, Topacio discussed male sexual desire and acknowledged a previous attraction toward Elago.

Topacio dismissed Falcis’ suggestions of legal fear, calling his peer a “joke in the legal community.”

“If the insinuation is that I am afraid, then I want to tell everyone that I am not,” Topacio said. “Let them do their worst, and so shall I.”

The lawyer stated he intends to continue addressing the matter on his television and radio programs.