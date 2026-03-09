SPD calls allegations vs Las Piñas officers ‘unfounded’

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Monday dismissed as “unfounded” online allegations blaming police for the death of a security guard during a homeowners’ association standoff last week.

The incident occurred last 4 March at the BF Resort Village Homeowners’ Association clubhouse. Tensions erupted between two homeowners’ groups during a takeover of the facility, during which a security guard on duty suddenly collapsed.

In a statement, the SPD clarified that the guard was rushed to Perpetual Help Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

An attending physician identified the cause of death as acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

A viral video of the confrontation had prompted claims that police actions led to the fatality. However, the SPD maintained that officers present were not enforcing the court order that sparked the dispute.

“The implementation of the writ was carried out by the proper authorities,” the SPD said. “The presence of PNP personnel at the scene was solely to provide security, manage the crowd and prevent any escalation of the situation.”

The district stressed that police immediately responded to provide assistance when the guard collapsed. Authorities urged the public to rely on verified information and refrain from spreading unverified claims regarding the incident.