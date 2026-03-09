SC upholds P2M fine vs coal firm for incomplete financial reports

The SEC rejected the explanation, noting that the capital increase had already been approved in December 2008—before the financial statements were issued. It ruled that the missing information constituted a material misstatement under SEC Memorandum Circular No. 08-09.

The Court of Appeals later upheld the regulator’s decision, stressing that disclosures in the notes alone were insufficient to present a company’s true financial condition.

The SC agreed.

The tribunal ruled that under Rule 68 of the Securities Regulation Code, corporations must disclose all intangible assets, capital, and reserves directly in the balance sheet. Omitting such information, especially when it could influence investors’ decisions, amounts to a material deficiency.

The Court said the omission weakens the reliability of financial reports. It also emphasized that investors rely on accurate financial statements when making economic decisions.

The Court also noted that even Abacus Coal’s revised financial statements failed to correct the deficiency, as they still omitted the P2.7-billion appraised value of the mining rights.

In upholding the SEC’s penalty computation, the High Court said the fine—equivalent to one-tenth of one percent of the omitted asset value and capped at P1 million per year of misstatement—was properly imposed.

The ruling reinforces the strict disclosure standards required of corporations, underscoring that critical financial information cannot be relegated to footnotes when it belongs in the balance sheet.