So the question now circulating in political circles is: who could it be?

Nosy Tarsee has been picking up chatter suggesting that the person Duterte is eyeing may fit a very particular description — an economist and a long-time political player rolled into one.

If the whispers are to be believed, the profile points to someone with both technocratic credentials and deep political experience.

But beyond the résumé, the rumored figure is also said to be a formidable political operator — someone known for wielding influence across different camps and maintaining a wide network of allies in government and politics.

In the unpredictable arena of Philippine politics, such a combination of economic expertise, political longevity and a strong network could prove valuable to any presidential campaign.

But for now, the name of Duterte’s possible running mate remains under wraps.

But according to the buzz reaching Nosy Tarsee, her eventual partner in 2028 is that rare mix that could shape the dynamics of the next presidential race.