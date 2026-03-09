Sara’s secret VP? Nosy Tarsee hears whispers of a political heavyweight

Recently, Vice President Sara Duterte announced her intention to seek the highest position in the land — the presidency in the 2028 elections.

Naturally, speculation has begun over who could be her possible running mate.

Sara herself has confirmed that she already has someone in mind, though she has chosen not to publicly reveal the person’s identity.

So the question now circulating in political circles is: who could it be?

Nosy Tarsee has been picking up chatter suggesting that the person Duterte is eyeing may fit a very particular description — an economist and a long-time political player all rolled into one.

If the whispers are to be believed, the profile points to someone with both technocratic credentials and deep political experience.

But beyond the résumé, the rumored figure is also said to be a formidable political operator — someone known for wielding influence across different camps and maintaining a wide network of allies in government and politics.

In the often unpredictable arena of Philippine politics, such a combination of economic expertise, political longevity, and a strong network could prove valuable for any presidential campaign.

For now, the name of Duterte’s possible running mate remains under wraps.

But according to the buzz reaching Nosy Tarsee, the eventual partner on her 2028 ticket could be someone who combines economic expertise and decades of political experience, along with a reputation for being one of the most well-connected figures in the country’s political landscape — a rare mix that could shape the dynamics of the next presidential race.