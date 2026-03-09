San Pedro shuts down 'misread' fuel memo by local online outlets

In a memorandum dated 6 March 2026, Mayor Art Joseph Francis Mercado directed all concerned personnel to observe austerity measures on the use of government vehicles due to the continuing surge in fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

The memo ordered that government-issued vehicles must not be used for personal errands, leisure trips, or other non-essential activities.

Departments were also instructed to minimize non-urgent field activities, reduce travel frequency whenever possible, and coordinate trips to nearby destinations using a single vehicle.