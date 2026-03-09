San Pedro shuts down 'misread' fuel memo by local online outlets
The San Pedro City government clarified that its recently issued austerity measures on fuel conservation apply only to local government personnel after confusion circulated online about the scope of the directive.
The clarification came after some local social media news outlets interpreted the memorandum as applying to the general public.
In a memorandum dated 6 March 2026, Mayor Art Joseph Francis Mercado directed all concerned personnel to observe austerity measures on the use of government vehicles due to the continuing surge in fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.
The memo ordered that government-issued vehicles must not be used for personal errands, leisure trips, or other non-essential activities.
Departments were also instructed to minimize non-urgent field activities, reduce travel frequency whenever possible, and coordinate trips to nearby destinations using a single vehicle.
The city government also encouraged personnel to use public transportation or carpool for their daily commute.
For employees living within a reasonable distance from City Hall, the use of bicycles or walking to work was encouraged to help conserve fuel and promote health.
The memorandum stressed that the measures aim to ensure the responsible use of public resources while maintaining the uninterrupted delivery of essential public services.
“With public service at the forefront of our mandate, we shall navigate this crisis with prudence and integrity,” the memorandum stated.
However, San Pedro Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Raphael Ty said some online posts created confusion among residents who initially thought the directive was meant for the public.
“So the confusion, of course, when people first read it, they thought it was also directed at them,” Ty said to DAILY TRIBUNE.
He clarified that the guidance encouraging walking or biking applies only to government employees who live close to City Hall.
“It is only the LGU employees who live near City Hall who are being encouraged to walk or bike,” Ty said.