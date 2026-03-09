Revilla listed in jail ‘carpeta’ but allegedly stays in air-conditioned room

Jailed former senator Bong Revilla is reportedly listed among detainees assigned to their own detention cell at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)-run Quezon City Jail in Payatas, but allegedly stays in an air-conditioned room when no one is watching, according to a source.
The Daily Tribune source at the BJMP Quezon City Jail said Revilla is listed in the facility’s “carpeta,” the official record that lists each detainee’s assigned detention cell.
"He (Revilla) was listed in the 'carpeta' (record listing each detainee's assigned detention cell). But when no one is watching, he is staying at an air-conditioned quarter, designated and designed by Pacion," the source said, referring to jail warden Col. Maria Lourdes Pacion.
"Naka carpeta sa selda, pero hindi sa selda natutulog. Sa exclusive na kwarto, naka aircon siya. Ipinagawa (ni Pacion)," the source added.
The source explained that listing Revilla in the carpeta would show that the former senator has an assigned detention cell for verification purposes.
"Pag may nag verify, naka carpeta. Halimbawa sa cell no. 1, pero sa record lang yun. Pero may sariling kwarto sa itaas," the source said, noting that the exclusive room was reportedly located near Pacion’s office.
According to the source, certain Jail Officer 1 (JO1) personnel close to Pacion, particularly those from her home province in Ilocos, were assigned to guard corridors leading to the alleged room.
"May mga assign na gate na JO1s mga tao nya (Pacion). Kaya malayo pa sa gate naka timbre na sa loob," the source said, referring to jail guards who would allegedly alert personnel inside in case someone tried to verify Revilla’s detention status.
The Quezon City jail guards who spoke on condition of anonymity also alleged that Pacion runs the facility using her own protocols, including the installation of CCTV cameras in several areas, which they claimed were used to monitor movements around the facility.
They also claimed that the use of mobile phones by jail guards is prohibited, allegedly to prevent anyone from taking photos of Revilla or the alleged exclusive room.
According to the source, Pacion also introduced a locker system for jail guards’ personal belongings.
"Provided that we will buy it for P2,000. Mahal na locker yan," the source said.
The sources said they are hoping that BJMP Director Ruel Rivera and Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla will look into the alleged situation at the Quezon City Jail.