Revilla listed in jail ‘carpeta’ but allegedly stays in air-conditioned room

"Pag may nag verify, naka carpeta. Halimbawa sa cell no. 1, pero sa record lang yun. Pero may sariling kwarto sa itaas," the source said, noting that the exclusive room was reportedly located near Pacion’s office.

According to the source, certain Jail Officer 1 (JO1) personnel close to Pacion, particularly those from her home province in Ilocos, were assigned to guard corridors leading to the alleged room.

"May mga assign na gate na JO1s mga tao nya (Pacion). Kaya malayo pa sa gate naka timbre na sa loob," the source said, referring to jail guards who would allegedly alert personnel inside in case someone tried to verify Revilla’s detention status.

The Quezon City jail guards who spoke on condition of anonymity also alleged that Pacion runs the facility using her own protocols, including the installation of CCTV cameras in several areas, which they claimed were used to monitor movements around the facility.

They also claimed that the use of mobile phones by jail guards is prohibited, allegedly to prevent anyone from taking photos of Revilla or the alleged exclusive room.

According to the source, Pacion also introduced a locker system for jail guards’ personal belongings.

"Provided that we will buy it for P2,000. Mahal na locker yan," the source said.

The sources said they are hoping that BJMP Director Ruel Rivera and Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla will look into the alleged situation at the Quezon City Jail.